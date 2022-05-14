ow to Watch Boise State at Colorado State in College Softball

Boise State will be looking to pull off the sweep against Colorado State in its final regular-season game of the year.

Boise State and Colorado State will meet today in game three of their final Mountain West series of the year. After Boise State's 6-4 win on Thursday and last night's 13-5 win, the Broncos improved their record to 39-10 overall and 18-5 in Mountain West play. Colorado State's record moved to 18-27 overall and 9-14 in conference play.

How to Watch Boise State at Colorado State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Boise State at Colorado State game on fuboTV:

In game one of this series, Boise State got on the board early with a run in the first and two runs in the second to take an early 3-0 lead. The Broncos allowed four runs from the Rams in the bottom of the fifth to lose that lead. It didn't take long to regain the lead and secure the win with three runs in the sixth.

Game two brought an early lead for the Broncos when they put up five runs in the second inning. The Rams answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second to close the gap. Boise State added another run in the top of the third and Colorado State answered again with its own to make the score 6-3. Unfortunately for the Rams, the Broncos posted another seven runs in the sixth to extend their lead to ten. While the Rams posted two runs in the bottom of the sixth, it wasn't enough to make up the difference.

It will take a really solid game from Colorado State to pull off a win today, but this is clearly a team that won't go down without a fight.

