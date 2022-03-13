How to Watch Boston College at North Carolina in College Softball

Boston College and North Carolina wrap up a three-game series on Sunday when the Eagles play the Tar Heels in college softball.

Boston College will finish its time in North Carolina on Sunday in its first ACC series of the year. The Eagles came into the weekend just 11-7 on the year and have really struggled against the top teams on their schedule.

How to Watch Boston College at North Carolina in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Six of their seven losses in non-conference have come against Texas, Belmont and Charlotte. They have played well against everybody else, but have shown that they have trouble beating the teams better than them.

Sunday, the Eagles will look to get a win against North Carolina before heading home to play Rhode Island on Wednesday and then heading back on the road for a three-game set with Florida State next weekend.

The Tar Heels, though, will look to send them home on a sour note by dealing the Eagles a loss in the series finale.

North Carolina came into the weekend on a two-game winning streak but had its game with East Carolina postponed on Wednesday.

The Tar Heels were 12-9 in the early non-conference part of their schedule, but five of those losses were against ranked opponents.

