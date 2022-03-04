BYU (9-4) and San Diego State (11-5) open the San Diego Classic on Thursday with BYU on a three-game losing streak and the Aztecs coming off a tough loss in extra innings.

How to Watch BYU at San Diego State in Women’s College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the BYU at San Diego State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Diego State fell to no. 16 Missouri in eight innings by a 7-6 score, marking the second game in a row that the Aztecs fell to a ranked opponent in extra innings. Missouri’s Cassidy Chaumont took the first pitch she saw over the left-field fence for the walk-off home run.

Despite the loss, San Diego State’s Jillian Cells and Mac Barbra extended their career-long hitting streaks to 10 games while Makena Brocki drove in three runs in the loss.

As for BYU, the Lady Cougars lost three in a row after falling to Long Beach State 4-2 on Saturday. The Cougars had a chance to tie the game in the seventh inning with runners on first and third, but Alyssa Podhurcak flew out to centerfield to end the game.

Both San Diego State and BYU look to kick off the San Diego Classic on a positive note on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply