Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU at San Diego State in Women’s College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego State and BYU open play in the San Diego Classic.

BYU (9-4) and San Diego State (11-5) open the San Diego Classic on Thursday with BYU on a three-game losing streak and the Aztecs coming off a tough loss in extra innings.

How to Watch BYU at San Diego State in Women’s College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the BYU at San Diego State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Diego State fell to no. 16 Missouri in eight innings by a 7-6 score, marking the second game in a row that the Aztecs fell to a ranked opponent in extra innings. Missouri’s Cassidy Chaumont took the first pitch she saw over the left-field fence for the walk-off home run.

Despite the loss, San Diego State’s Jillian Cells and Mac Barbra extended their career-long hitting streaks to 10 games while Makena Brocki drove in three runs in the loss.

As for BYU, the Lady Cougars lost three in a row after falling to Long Beach State 4-2 on Saturday. The Cougars had a chance to tie the game in the seventh inning with runners on first and third, but Alyssa Podhurcak flew out to centerfield to end the game.

Both San Diego State and BYU look to kick off the San Diego Classic on a positive note on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
3
2022

BYU at San Diego State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17811085
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Golden Knights

By Christine Brown45 seconds ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jalin Anderson (12) and guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch WCC Tournament, First Round: Pacific vs. Loyola Marymount

By Kristofer Habbas45 seconds ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa at Michigan

By Adam Childs45 seconds ago
USATSI_17807062
College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona

By Adam Childs45 seconds ago
USATSI_17810656
College Basketball

How to Watch Memphis at South Florida

By Adam Childs45 seconds ago
Nov 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Taeshon Cherry (35) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Wyoming At Grand Canyon University
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah Valley vs. Grand Canyon

By Quinn Roberts45 seconds ago
Nov 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Rice Owls guard Travis Evee (3) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
entertainment

How to Watch Rice vs. UTEP

By Quinn Roberts45 seconds ago
USATSI_16237388
College Softball

How to Watch BYU at San Diego State in Women’s College Softball

By Evan Lazar45 seconds ago
Feb 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) fouls New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

By Nick Crain30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy