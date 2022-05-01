Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal at Arizona State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cal will travel to take on Arizona State in college softball action on Sunday.

With the 2022 college softball regular season almost over, every team is looking to finish off the year strong. Whether those teams are competing for a championship or simply looking to end the year on a positive note, there will be plenty of good games to watch. One of them on Sunday will feature Cal hitting the road to take on Arizona State.

How to Watch the Cal vs. Arizona State Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live stream the Cal at Arizona State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Bears have gone 26-22-1 this season. Cal hasn't been great this year, but the team hasn't been bad either. In their last game, the Golden Bears ended up losing to Arizona State by a final score of 13-5.

For the Sun Devils, the season has gone extremely well and there is no doubt that they are a championship contender. At this point in the year, Arizona State holds a 37-4 record. After beating the Golden Bears in the first two games of the series, the Sun Devils will be looking for the series sweep.

While the Sun Devils are clearly favored to win today's game, the Golden Bears won't go down without a fight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Cal at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_6242990
College Softball

How to Watch Cal at Arizona State

By Evan Masseyjust now
imago1006596387h (3)
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Santos Laguna

By Rafael Urbina15 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates with third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) after the Mets defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch SportsNet NY Without Cable

By Justin Carter47 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) and center fielder Cristian Pache (20) celebrate with shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) and second baseman Tony Kemp (5) after a win against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Athletics

By Adam Childs53 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
USATSI_18181941
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Giants

By Adam Childs55 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy