How to Watch Cal at Arizona State

Cal will travel to take on Arizona State in college softball action on Sunday.

With the 2022 college softball regular season almost over, every team is looking to finish off the year strong. Whether those teams are competing for a championship or simply looking to end the year on a positive note, there will be plenty of good games to watch. One of them on Sunday will feature Cal hitting the road to take on Arizona State.

How to Watch the Cal vs. Arizona State Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

The Golden Bears have gone 26-22-1 this season. Cal hasn't been great this year, but the team hasn't been bad either. In their last game, the Golden Bears ended up losing to Arizona State by a final score of 13-5.

For the Sun Devils, the season has gone extremely well and there is no doubt that they are a championship contender. At this point in the year, Arizona State holds a 37-4 record. After beating the Golden Bears in the first two games of the series, the Sun Devils will be looking for the series sweep.

While the Sun Devils are clearly favored to win today's game, the Golden Bears won't go down without a fight.

