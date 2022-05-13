Skip to main content

How to Watch California at UCLA in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

California and UCLA will meet for their final Pac-12 series of the season starting tonight in college softball.

California is on the road this weekend against UCLA for its final series of the season. The two Pac-12 teams will be competing for seeding in the NCAA tournament beginning next weekend. 

How to Watch California at UCLA in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the California at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bears are coming into this series with an overall record of 28-24-1 and a Pac-12 record of 8-13. Most recently, the Bears played a three-game series against Arizona in which they picked up wins in games one and two with scores of 7-1 and 9-2 respectively. The Wildcats picked up game three, beating California 5-2. 

UCLA is coming off of two losses and a win against Arizona State last weekend. The Bruins' series loss against the Sun Devils puts their overall record at 40-8 and their Pac-12 record at 16-5. UCLA dropped game one 6-1 but rallied for a 9-3 win in game two. Unfortunately for them, the momentum from game two did not carry into game three and the Bruins lost 6-3. 

The Bears will have their work cut out for them in this series as UCLA is currently in second place in Pac-12 standings. While it's not out of the question to pick up a win or two, California will have to bring its best game to pull it off.

