Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal at Utah in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cal travels to Utah on Saturday in the second of a three-game Pac-12 series with the Utes

Cal is looking to stop its slump this weekend when it visits Utah for a big three-game series.

How to Watch Cal at Utah in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

Live stream the Cal at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Bears come into the weekend on a five-game losing streak and were swept by No. 23 Oregon State last weekend.

The five straight losses have dropped their record to 21-15 coming into this weekend. They had started the season off well and kicked off Pac-12 play 3-1, but have really struggled lately.

Saturday they will look to get another conference win and knock off a Utah team that comes into the weekend just 18-16 overall.

The Utes have lost their first two Pac-12 series this year against Oregon and Stanford. They were able to get a win against both teams but lost two of three.

It has been an up and down year for both teams, but this weekend they will both look to get back on track in the Pac-12 and get a big series win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Cal at Utah in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16238024 (1)
Lacrosse

How to Watch New York Riptide at Buffalo Bandits

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
IMSA
IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

How to Watch IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Washington vs Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) runs out of the pocket against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Florida State Garnet and Gold Spring Game

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Cal at Utah in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Sweden Curling
2022 World Mens Curling Championship

How to Watch World Men's Curling Championship: Qualification Games

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17737784
Horse Racing

How to Watch The Road to the Kentucky Derby

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at New England Free Jacks

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
Rutgers Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Rutgers at Nebraska in College Baseball

By Adam Childs46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy