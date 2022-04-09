How to Watch Cal at Utah in College Softball

Cal travels to Utah on Saturday in the second of a three-game Pac-12 series with the Utes

Cal is looking to stop its slump this weekend when it visits Utah for a big three-game series.

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

The Golden Bears come into the weekend on a five-game losing streak and were swept by No. 23 Oregon State last weekend.

The five straight losses have dropped their record to 21-15 coming into this weekend. They had started the season off well and kicked off Pac-12 play 3-1, but have really struggled lately.

Saturday they will look to get another conference win and knock off a Utah team that comes into the weekend just 18-16 overall.

The Utes have lost their first two Pac-12 series this year against Oregon and Stanford. They were able to get a win against both teams but lost two of three.

It has been an up and down year for both teams, but this weekend they will both look to get back on track in the Pac-12 and get a big series win.

