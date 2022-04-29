Skip to main content

How to Watch California at Arizona State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in college softball action, California will hit the road to take on Arizona State.

The 2022 college softball season is winding down quickly and it's hard to believe we're already this late in the year. With that in mind, every game gets important for hopeful national championship contenders. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature California hitting the road to face off against Arizona State.

How to Watch the California Golden Bears at Arizona State Sun Devils Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live stream the California Golden Bears at Arizona State Sun Devils game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's matchup, the Golden Bears have gone just 26-20-1 so far this year. California has a very talented roster, but the consistency simply has not been there this season. In their last game, the Golden Bears ended up beating San Jose State by a final score of 4-1.

On the other side of this matchup, the Sun Devils hold a 32-7 record. At this point in time, Arizona State looks like a team that could compete for a championship. Last time out, the Sun Devils ended up losing to Stanford by a final score of 4-2.

While the Sun Devils are without a doubt favored to win this game, the Golden Bears are no pushover. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

California at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

