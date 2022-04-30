Skip to main content

How to Watch California at Arizona State in Women's College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday features the second game of the series between Cal and Arizona State in softball.

No. 14 ranked Arizona State (33-7) has three total series left before the season before the tournament begins, with two more games against California (26-21-1) on the docket, who it defeated in the first game of this series. The Sun Devils are one of the best overall teams in the country and with a win today, would have won five of their six series in conference this season.

How to Watch California at Arizona State today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Watch California at Arizona State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sun Devils are coming off a dominant win over their in-conference rivals, the Golden Bears (9-3), in the first game of this series:

The Golden Bears got off to a 1-0 lead after the first inning, then the Sun Devils exploded for six runs in the second inning and just matched their opponents through the rest of the game to secure a win.

The second-inning explosion was predicated on manufacturing runs, not crushing home runs with runs scored on a fielder's choice, two walks, a ground out, two singles and a hit by pitch.

From there, they added in two more runs on a ground out and a passed ball in the fourth inning and a home run in the fifth inning.

So far this season, the Sun Devils are 14-2 in conference play with both losses coming to Stanford in their only series loss this season.

The final game of this series is on Sunday, with three games at home against UCLA next weekend and three games against Washington to end the season the following week for the Sun Devils as they look to continue being one of the best teams in the country.

