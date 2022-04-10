Skip to main content

How to Watch California at Utah in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

California will take on Utah in a Pac-12 softball showdown on Sunday afternoon.

California is 21-15 this season overall which isn't bad, but they are just 3-6 inside Pac-12 Conference play. The Bears have had a rough stretch as well getting downed by the Ducks and then by the Beavers in back to back series.

Out of those six games, they only managed to pick up one win and that was the first game in the series against Oregon 11-2. Outside of that, they were outscored 29-13 which included getting swept in every game against Oregon State.

Utah is 18-16 this season just over the .500 mark overall but a dismal 2-4 against conference opponents. In the last two, three-game series they have played in, the Utes are 2-4.

They were able to squeak the first game against Oregon out before dropping the next two, and they obliterated the Cardinal in the middle game 11-2 despite losing the other 4-2 and 1-0.

Both of these teams will be seeking to come out of this series with either a two-game win or a three-game sweep.

