California will take on Utah in a Pac-12 softball showdown on Sunday afternoon.

California is 21-15 this season overall which isn't bad, but they are just 3-6 inside Pac-12 Conference play. The Bears have had a rough stretch as well getting downed by the Ducks and then by the Beavers in back to back series.

How to Watch California at Utah in college softball today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Live stream California at Utah in college softball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Out of those six games, they only managed to pick up one win and that was the first game in the series against Oregon 11-2. Outside of that, they were outscored 29-13 which included getting swept in every game against Oregon State.

Utah is 18-16 this season just over the .500 mark overall but a dismal 2-4 against conference opponents. In the last two, three-game series they have played in, the Utes are 2-4.

They were able to squeak the first game against Oregon out before dropping the next two, and they obliterated the Cardinal in the middle game 11-2 despite losing the other 4-2 and 1-0.

Both of these teams will be seeking to come out of this series with either a two-game win or a three-game sweep.

