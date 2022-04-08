California will hit the road this weekend as it travels to Utah for a Pac-12 series. The Golden Bears and the Utes are currently right next to each other in the standings so this weekend's series has the potential to give one of the teams some separation.

How to Watch California at Utah in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

Live stream the California at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

California is currently 12-15 on the season and 3-6 in the Pac-12 conference. California is on a five-game losing streak having lost both of its last two series to No. 12 Oregon and No. 23 Oregon State.

The Golden Bears' most recent series was against Oregon State and they were not only swept but shut out in all three games. Despite starting off game two by loading the bases in the bottom of the first, the Bears were unable to bring anybody home and lost 8-0 in six innings.

The Utah Utes were not able to win their latest series dropping 2 of 3 games to Stanford last weekend. The Utes may have lost the first, but they came out firing on all cylinders on Saturday to post an enormous 11-2 victory in five innings. The momentum did not carry into Sunday though, and the Utes dropped that game 0-1.

Both teams could certainly use wins this weekend to bump them up in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.