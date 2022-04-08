Skip to main content

How to Watch California at Utah in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden Bears and Utes will meet for a three-game softball series in Utah beginning today

California will hit the road this weekend as it travels to Utah for a Pac-12 series. The Golden Bears and the Utes are currently right next to each other in the standings so this weekend's series has the potential to give one of the teams some separation.

How to Watch California at Utah in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

Live stream the California at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

California is currently 12-15 on the season and 3-6 in the Pac-12 conference. California is on a five-game losing streak having lost both of its last two series to No. 12 Oregon and No. 23 Oregon State. 

The Golden Bears' most recent series was against Oregon State and they were not only swept but shut out in all three games. Despite starting off game two by loading the bases in the bottom of the first, the Bears were unable to bring anybody home and lost 8-0 in six innings.

The Utah Utes were not able to win their latest series dropping 2 of 3 games to Stanford last weekend. The Utes may have lost the first, but they came out firing on all cylinders on Saturday to post an enormous 11-2 victory in five innings. The momentum did not carry into Sunday though, and the Utes dropped that game 0-1. 

Both teams could certainly use wins this weekend to bump them up in the standings. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

California at Utah

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates against the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Hurricanes

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) defenseman Mike Reilly (6) celebrate with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after Pastrnak scored a goal during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Lightning

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates being names one of the games three stars after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Panthers

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Dec 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) attempts a shot and is fouled by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Wizards

By Nick Crain2 minutes ago
USATSI_18040774
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Pistons

By Nick Crain2 minutes ago
USATSI_9349985
College Baseball

How to Watch Virginia at Miami in College Baseball

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch California at Utah in College Softball

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) and defenseman Noah Dobson (8) and center Brock Nelson (29) and defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) celebrates a goal scored by Nelson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy