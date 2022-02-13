Skip to main content

How to Watch California Baptist vs. Utah in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kajikawa Classic continues with California Baptist taking on Utah,

Utah (1-2) and California Baptist (1-3) will face on Sunday as part of the 2022 Kajikawa Classic.

How to Watch California Baptist vs. Utah in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Live stream the California Baptist vs. Utah match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cal Baptist started this event out with some struggles, losing 8-0 to Arizona State, 15-4 to Duke and 3-1 to Oklahoma State before the team finally got its first win, beating Missouri State yesterday 8-2.

Makayla Jordan had three RBIs in the win as she hit a three-run homer in the first winning. Cal Baptist led 6-0 after the first inning. Jazmine Castaneda pitched the full game, allowing one hit and striking out four.

Utah opened the competition with a 4-3 loss to Oklahoma State and also lost 11-2 to Duke. Like Cal Baptist, its only win came against Missouri State, as the Utes won that game 4-0.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning, when Ellessa Bonstrom knocked in a run. She would later add a second RBI. Katie Faulk and Aliya Belarde also had RBIs. On the pitching side, Sydney Sandez pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out seven.

Regional restrictions may apply.

