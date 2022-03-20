How to Watch Campbell at South Carolina Upstate in College Softball

Campbell and South Carolina Upstate wrap up their three-game series on Sunday morning

Campbell finishes up its second road Big South series on Sunday looking to get another big conference win.

How to Watch Campbell at South Carolina Upstate in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Campbell at South Carolina Upstate game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Camels took two of three from Charleston Southern last weekend to start off conference play on the right foot.

They dropped game one 4-1, but bounced back with a big 5-4 extra-innings win in game two and then finished off the series win with a 3-1 victory last Sunday.

The series win helped them get to 13-7 heading into this weekend and Sunday they will look to finish off the weekend on a high note with another win.

It won't be easy against a South Carolina Upstate team who came into the weekend 22-2 on the year.

One of the Spartans losses coming into this weekend was against Longwood in its first Big South series of the year.

Longwood beat them 7-1 in the first game, before they exacted their revenge in 5-3 and 2-0 wins to wrap up the series.

The Spartans followed that up with a doubleheader sweep of South Carolina State in two run-ruled shortened games on Tuesday.

