How to Watch Charlotte at Duke in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Charlotte has been playing great softball as it makes a short trip to in-state foe Duke on Wednesday. The 49ers have won five straight, including a big 5-2 win over No. 6 Virginia Tech last Wednesday.
How to Watch Charlotte at Duke in Women's College Softball Today:
Match Date: Mar. 9, 2022
Match Time: 4:00 a.m. ET
TV: ACC Network (G)
Live stream the Charlotte at Duke match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The win against the Hokies was their only win against a ranked team this year, but they do come into Wednesday night's game 18-3 on the season.
They will get a tough test against a Duke team that has won six straight and is 17-3 on the year.
All of the Blue Devils' three losses this year have come against ranked opponents, but they do have big wins over No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 19 Michigan.
It has been a great start to the year for Duke, and Wednesday it will look to keep it going against a very good Charlotte team.
This should be a great mid-week game between in-state rivals as Charlotte tries to prove it can hang with the top teams.
Regional restrictions may apply.