How to Watch Charlotte at Duke in College Softball

Charlotte goes for its sixth straight win Wednesday when it travels to No. 13 Duke.

Charlotte has been playing great softball as it makes a short trip to in-state foe Duke on Wednesday. The 49ers have won five straight, including a big 5-2 win over No. 6 Virginia Tech last Wednesday.

How to Watch Charlotte at Duke in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 a.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Charlotte at Duke match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win against the Hokies was their only win against a ranked team this year, but they do come into Wednesday night's game 18-3 on the season.

They will get a tough test against a Duke team that has won six straight and is 17-3 on the year.

All of the Blue Devils' three losses this year have come against ranked opponents, but they do have big wins over No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 19 Michigan.

It has been a great start to the year for Duke, and Wednesday it will look to keep it going against a very good Charlotte team.

This should be a great mid-week game between in-state rivals as Charlotte tries to prove it can hang with the top teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.