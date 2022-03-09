Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte at Duke in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Charlotte goes for its sixth straight win Wednesday when it travels to No. 13 Duke.

Charlotte has been playing great softball as it makes a short trip to in-state foe Duke on Wednesday. The 49ers have won five straight, including a big 5-2 win over No. 6 Virginia Tech last Wednesday.

How to Watch Charlotte at Duke in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 a.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Charlotte at Duke match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win against the Hokies was their only win against a ranked team this year, but they do come into Wednesday night's game 18-3 on the season.

They will get a tough test against a Duke team that has won six straight and is 17-3 on the year.

All of the Blue Devils' three losses this year have come against ranked opponents, but they do have big wins over No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 19 Michigan.

It has been a great start to the year for Duke, and Wednesday it will look to keep it going against a very good Charlotte team.

This should be a great mid-week game between in-state rivals as Charlotte tries to prove it can hang with the top teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Charlotte at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16237478 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Charlotte at Duke in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1009194757h
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. Olimpo

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_17754988
College Basketball

How to Watch the ACC Second Round Boston College vs. Wake Forest

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago1009893078h
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain FC

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
imago1010428915h
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Soccer

Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) is fouled while shooting by UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15, behind) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. Oregon: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy