How to Watch Clemson at Duke in College Softball

Clemson and Duke finish off their three-game series on Sunday when they battle in Durham, NC

Clemson entered ACC play as one of the bigger surprises early on, but was swept by Virginia Tech two weekends ago in their conference-opening series.

How to Watch Clemson at Duke in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The Tigers had just three losses coming into that series and were on a seven-game winning streak but the Hokies limited them to just three runs in winning all three games.

Clemson did recover, though, winning its next six games heading into this weekend's series with Duke.

The Blue Devils have looked fantastic so far this season as they rattled off 10 straight wins heading into this weekend.

Three of those wins were a dominant sweep of ACC rival NC State last weekend.

The Blue Devils beat the Wolfpack 7-1, 3-1 and 8-0 in taking all three games to open up ACC play 3-0.

It has been an impressive start to the season for Duke as it won 21 of its first 24 games coming into this series and is looking to continue it by finishing off Clemson on Sunday afternoon.

