How to Watch Clemson at Florida State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson visits Florida State for the finale of a three-game set with the Seminoles on Saturday in college softball.

Clemson wraps up its time in Tallahassee on Saturday in the finale of a three-game set with Florida State.

How to Watch Clemson at Florida State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Clemson at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers are looking to get a big upset win on Sunday and head home on a high note. 

They dropped game one 5-4 as they gave up a run in the bottom of the seventh after tying the game in the top of the inning.

A four-run fifth inning by the Seminoles doomed Clemson in the opening-game loss.

Florida State has been stellar all year long and is near the top of the ACC right now. The win on Thursday moved it to 14-5 in the ACC. 

The Seminoles are just behind Virginia Tech and Duke in the conference standings and are looking to pick up another win on Saturday to keep pace at the top of the standings.

Clemson, though, isn't going to go down without a fight and will be looking to knock the Seminoles further back of the Hokies and Blue Devils.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Clemson at Florida State in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

