How to Watch Clemson at Florida State in College Softball

Clemson visits Florida State for the finale of a three-game set with the Seminoles on Saturday in college softball.

How to Watch Clemson at Florida State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Tigers are looking to get a big upset win on Sunday and head home on a high note.

They dropped game one 5-4 as they gave up a run in the bottom of the seventh after tying the game in the top of the inning.

A four-run fifth inning by the Seminoles doomed Clemson in the opening-game loss.

Florida State has been stellar all year long and is near the top of the ACC right now. The win on Thursday moved it to 14-5 in the ACC.

The Seminoles are just behind Virginia Tech and Duke in the conference standings and are looking to pick up another win on Saturday to keep pace at the top of the standings.

Clemson, though, isn't going to go down without a fight and will be looking to knock the Seminoles further back of the Hokies and Blue Devils.

