Clemson travels to Georgia on Wednesday for a huge non-conference game against the Bulldogs in college softball.

Clemson hits the road on Wednesday looking to bounce back after losing two of three to Duke over the weekend.

How to Watch Clemson at Georgia in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

The Tigers were able to get a win in game two but couldn't finish the series off with a win as they lost to the Blue Devils 7-1 on Sunday.

The win on Saturday is their only ACC victory of the year so far as they were swept by Virginia Tech in their first conference series.

Despite the struggles in the ACC, the Tigers are still a very solid 19-8 on the year.

Wednesday, they step out of conference to take on a Georgia team that has won four straight.

The Bulldogs were coming off two straight losses to South Carolina and Georgia Tech but swept through Dartmouth, Illinois and Mercer to improve their record to 26-4 on the year.

Georgia has been really good to start the season but will get tested on Wednesday against a very good Clemson team.

