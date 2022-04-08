Clemson takes the trip to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers in this college softball ACC showdown.

Clemson takes to the road this weekend as it travels to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers in ACC play.

How to Watch Clemson at Pittsburgh in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Clemson at Pittsburgh game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clemson is 27-10 on the season but only 6-6 in ACC play. The Tigers are currently on a six-game win streak. They beat South Carolina on March 30 before sweeping North Carolina last weekend before moving on to beat Furman twice in a double-header on Wednesday.

The first game in the doubleheader was a close one with the Tigers winning 3-2. The second game was much more exciting with the team beating Furman 8-0 in five innings.

Pittsburgh hosted St. Francis on Tuesday where the Panthers were able to record a 3-1 win. Ally Muraskin and Dani Drogemuller combined to allow only two hits in the contest. Senior Sarah Seamans had three hits in the game to tie her career high and junior Bailey Drapola had an RBI double to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth.

With Pitt seemingly struggling this season, the game is definitely in Clemson's favor. Pitt is at the bottom of ACC standings with only one conference win so far this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.