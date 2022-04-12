Clemson will try to beat South Carolina for the second time this season in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday.

Clemson is hitting the road to play South Carolina for the second time this season. In the first meeting between these two teams, the Tigers came out on top, winning 8-1. The Gamecocks will be looking to even the score this season with a win.

How to Watch Clemson at South Carolina in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Clemson at South Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clemson is coming off of a weekend sweep after playing Pittsburgh. The wins moved the Tigers to an improved ACC record of 9-6 after outscoring Pitt 25-8. Graduate student Bailey Taylor hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second and graduate Cammy Pereira homered over left field, bringing in two more runs.

South Carolina is currently on a five-game win streak, recording a pair of wins over East Tennessee and NC State in the Garnet and Black Round Robin and a win against Winthrop prior to that. The Gamecocks' bats were hot during the round robin, recording 26 runs and only allowing 6 runs.

The Gamecocks' five recent wins should serve as motivation coming into this non-conference matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.