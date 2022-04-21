How to Watch Clemson at Florida State in College Softball

On Thursday night in college softball action, Clemson will hit the road to face off against Florida State.

The 2022 college softball season is in full swing and there will be plenty of great action for fans to watch on Thursday. At this point in the year, fans are starting to get an idea of what their respective teams are capable of accomplishing. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature Clemson traveling to take on Florida State.

How to Watch the Clemson Tigers at Florida State Seminoles Today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN2

Coming into tonight's game, the Tigers hold a 33-11 record and are without question capable of competing in the postseason. Clemson has been dominant all season long and with just a handful of games left to play is in a great position. Last time out, the Tigers ended up beating Notre Dame by a final score of 2-1.

On the other side of this matchup, the Seminoles are 40-5 and are a favorite to win a national championship. The Seminoles are in for a tough series against Clemson but have another chance to make a statement. In its last game, Florida State ended up defeating Stetson by a final score of 4-1.

This game is must-watch television for true softball fans. Both of these squads are capable of contending for a national championship and should put on a great game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big-time win.

