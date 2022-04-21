Skip to main content

How to Watch Clemson at Florida State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday night in college softball action, Clemson will hit the road to face off against Florida State.

The 2022 college softball season is in full swing and there will be plenty of great action for fans to watch on Thursday. At this point in the year, fans are starting to get an idea of what their respective teams are capable of accomplishing. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature Clemson traveling to take on Florida State.

How to Watch the Clemson Tigers at Florida State Seminoles Today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live stream the Clemson Tigers at Florida State Seminoles game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Tigers hold a 33-11 record and are without question capable of competing in the postseason. Clemson has been dominant all season long and with just a handful of games left to play is in a great position. Last time out, the Tigers ended up beating Notre Dame by a final score of 2-1.

On the other side of this matchup, the Seminoles are 40-5 and are a favorite to win a national championship. The Seminoles are in for a tough series against Clemson but have another chance to make a statement. In its last game, Florida State ended up defeating Stetson by a final score of 4-1.

This game is must-watch television for true softball fans. Both of these squads are capable of contending for a national championship and should put on a great game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big-time win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Clemson at Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18021937
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Lightning

By Evan Massey52 seconds ago
imago0023663505h
Lacrosse

How to Watch Duke at North Carolina in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar52 seconds ago
USATSI_7483020
BKFC Fight Night

How to Watch BKFC Fight Night: Joey Beltran vs. Frank Tate

By Kristofer Habbas52 seconds ago
USATSI_16237494
College Softball

How to Watch Clemson at Florida State in College Softball

By Evan Massey52 seconds ago
USATSI_18091369
College Baseball

How to Watch Missouri vs. LSU in College Baseball

By Alex Barth52 seconds ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch Ultimate Cowboy Showdown Season 3 Premiere

By Quinn Roberts52 seconds ago
c3aeb540-cd2d-4f51-b1c7-0472f2c0e0ae_1153731_RETINA_PORTRAIT_16_9-1
entertainment

How to Watch Latin American Music Awards

By Quinn Roberts52 seconds ago
Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Pirates vs. Cubs Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy