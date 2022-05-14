Clemson and Florida State will meet up in the ACC Championship game on Saturday afternoon

Clemson and Florida State are the unlikely finalists in the ACC tournament after both pulled off upsets on Friday in the semifinals.

How to Watch ACC Championship: Clemson vs Florida State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Tigers knocked off No. 1 Virginia Tech on Friday 4-1. It was their second straight upset as the fifth-seeded Tigers also dropped No. 4 Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Clemson went 14-10 in the ACC during the regular season and was swept by Virginia Tech in their first conference series of the year.

They avenged those losses, though, in the semifinal and will now play for their first-ever ACC tournament championship against a Florida State team that has won a record 17 of them.

The Seminoles knocked off defending champion Duke 8-6 on Friday. The Seminoles jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but the Blue Devils scored the next six runs to take a 6-5 lead into the sixth.

Florida State would respond with three runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead back and held on for the victory.

The Seminoles are now 51-5 on the season and will be looking to win yet another ACC Championship. They won six straight from 2014 to 2019, but that streak was snapped when Duke won it last year.

