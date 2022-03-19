Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado State and San Diego State start a three-game series on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader in college softball.

San Diego State hosts Mountain West rival Colorado State on Saturday for a doubleheader to kick off a three-game series to open up conference play.

How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Colorado State at San Diego State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aztecs come into the weekend on a two-game winning streak after they beat CSUN last Saturday 8-2 and then beat San Diego on Sunday 4-3.

The back-to-back wins improved their record to 16-10 on the year as they have had a very up-and-down year.

Saturday, they will look to stay hot as they open Mountain West play against a Colorado State team that is just 8-13 on the year.

The Rams did win two games last weekend against Northern Colorado but also lost to them and Washington in a 2-2 weekend.

Colorado State started the year just 1-8, but has played better since and is hoping it can continue that and pick up a series win this weekend.

Both of these teams have been inconsistent this season and are looking to kick off Mountain West play with a couple of wins on Saturday.

