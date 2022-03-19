How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
San Diego State hosts Mountain West rival Colorado State on Saturday for a doubleheader to kick off a three-game series to open up conference play.
Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022
Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
TV: Stadium 2
The Aztecs come into the weekend on a two-game winning streak after they beat CSUN last Saturday 8-2 and then beat San Diego on Sunday 4-3.
The back-to-back wins improved their record to 16-10 on the year as they have had a very up-and-down year.
Saturday, they will look to stay hot as they open Mountain West play against a Colorado State team that is just 8-13 on the year.
The Rams did win two games last weekend against Northern Colorado but also lost to them and Washington in a 2-2 weekend.
Colorado State started the year just 1-8, but has played better since and is hoping it can continue that and pick up a series win this weekend.
Both of these teams have been inconsistent this season and are looking to kick off Mountain West play with a couple of wins on Saturday.
