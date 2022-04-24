Fresno State will try to complete the sweep against Colorado State at home today in college softball.

Colorado State is still on the road for one more day while it finishes out a three-game series against Fresno State. The Bulldogs lead the series 2-0 over the Rams and will be looking to pick up the sweep today with another win.

How to Watch Colorado State at Fresno State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the Colorado State at Fresno State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rams are not having the ideal season this year. Currently, the team sits at 14-22 overall and 5-9 in conference play. Colorado State is on a two-game losing streak after dropping the first two games in the series 6-4 and 4-3. Prior to this weekend's series, the team had won two in a row against Northern Colorado and New Mexico. The Rams were able to win the series against New Mexico.

Fresno State has not had much success this season either, but it is currently on a three-game win streak. Prior to their two wins against the Rams, the Bulldogs picked up a win over Cal Poly. The team's overall record is 15-30 and 7-10 in conference play. Fresno State will try to make it four in a row with a win today and improve its conference record to 8-10.

