How to Watch Cornell at Dartmouth in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cornell and Crist Hanna take on Billie McFadyen and Dartmouth in softball today.

Cornell is 16-19 overall this season and just 5-10 against Ivy League opponents.

Despite the Bears record, they have never been swept. They lost two of three games to Columbia, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale, and Brown, but they did not get swept.

How to Watch Cornell at Dartmouth in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Live stream Cornell at Dartmouth in College Softball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their last series, they lost two of three games to Brown University. They lost the first game 3-0, won the second game 4-1, and then lost their last game 5-2.

Crist Hanna is, by a wide margin, the best batter on the team. Hannah is hitting .290 (No. 2 on the team) and has a team-high eight home runs with seven stolen bases.

Dartmouth is under .500 overall this season at 18-23 but above it at 12-6 against conference opponents this season.

Dartmouth lost two games of a three-game series twice this season. The first time was against Yale, the second was against Harvard. It lost once to Columbia as well.

Billi McFadyen is batting .344 this season which ranks No. 2 on the team. McFadyen has also hit a team-high four home runs (tied with Kate Farren) with eight stolen bases.

