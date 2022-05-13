DePaul vs. Villanova stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Big East Tournament Semifinal: DePaul vs. Villanova in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Villanova Wildcats and DePaul Blue Demons face off after defeating the top seeds n the Big East Tournament.

After taking down the big dogs (Huskies, Bulldogs), the Big East tournament starts its semifinal round in Rosemont, IL, with No. 3 Villanova battling against No. 4 DePaul. On paper, these two have been even all season. The Wildcats are 30-22 with a 16-7 conference record and the Blue Demons are 29-22 with a 16-8 conference record. Expect a close early matchup today, especially considering how both teams performed in the quarterfinal round. 

How to Watch Big East Tournament Semifinal: DePaul vs. Villanova in College Softball Today:

Match Date: May 13, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Live stream the Big East Tournament Semifinal: DePaul vs. Villanova game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They both beat the top seeds in this Big East conference tournament. Villanova won five straight games in the Big East tournament last year and the Wildcats won the first conference title in program history. They looked poised to repeat as champions, especially if they could pitch like Rauch did yesterday. 

DePaul of course, won't go down without a fight and the Blue Demons got a pitching gem of their own in the quarterfinal when they took down the No. 1 UConn. Sarah Lehman threw just as an impressive game not giving up a hit to the Huskies in five and two-thirds innings, winning 6-2. Expect a low-scoring but very tight game in this one that will come down to the wire for these evenly matched teams.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Big East Tournament Semifinal: DePaul vs. Villanova

TV CHANNEL: FS2
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

