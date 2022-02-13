Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke at Arizona State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Duke takes on host Arizona State on Saturday night in the Kajikawa Softball Classic.

Duke flexed its muscles on Friday when it opened its softball season with a 15-4 win over Cal Baptist and then shut out No. 5 Oklahoma State 4-0.

How to Watch Duke at Arizona State in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Live stream the Duke at Arizona State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a great start for a Duke team looking to make some noise this season. The Blue Devils are ranked No. 20 to start the year and if they can finish off the weekend strong, they will make a jump in next week's poll.

They play Utah earlier in the first of two games on Saturday, but the main event is in their second game against No. 21 Arizona State.

The Sun Devils bounced back from a 5-2 loss to Oklahoma State on Thursday with a big 7-3 win on Friday against Missouri State.

The win improved their record to 2-1 with two more games to play in the Kajikawa Softball Classic.

The Sun Devils will play Missouri State again on Sunday, but first want to pick up a ranked win against a Duke team that will be beaming with confidence after its win against the Cowgirls on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Duke at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
