Georgia Tech will try to pull off the upset today by beating No. 2 seeded Duke in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament in college softball.

No. 7 seeded Georgia Tech will play No. 2 seeded Duke in today's ACC quarterfinal game. Georgia Tech comes into today's game with an overall record of 37-15 after beating NC State 4-2 in the first round of the tournament. Duke had a first-round bye due to its strong finish in conference play which resulted in a high seeding position for the tournament.

How to Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (G)

Georgia Tech's game with NC State was a back-and-forth affair. The Ramblin Wreck got on the board first in the bottom of the second, but NC State answered with two runs at the top of the third to take the lead. Georgia Tech tied things up in the bottom of the fourth and scored the winning runs in the bottom of the fifth. Strong defense secured the win for the Ramblin Wreck allowing them to move on to today's game.

Duke is coming into today's game on a five-game win streak. Most recently, the Blue Devils swept the tournament's hosts, Pittsburgh, in the last ACC series of the season. The wins improved the Blue Devils' overall record to 40-7 and their conference record to 19-3.

Despite the fact that Duke swept Georgia Tech in conference play this season, the energy of the conference tournament will bring different energy making a win today quite possible.

