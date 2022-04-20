East Carolina and NC State will both be looking to break their losing streaks today when they meet in Raleigh in college softball.

East Carolina is hitting the road to head to NC State for today's non-conference game.

How to Watch East Carolina at NC State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The Pirates will be heading into today's game with the goal of breaking their six-game losing streak. East Carolina is currently 19-24 on the season and 2-10 in conference play. Most recently, the Pirates are coming off of back-to-back sweeps by some of their American Athletic Conference opponents.

The first sweep came from Houston. East Carolina lost those games 5-0, 6-3 and 8-0. The final game of the series was completed in six innings. Surprisingly, the Pirates fared better in their more recent series against Central Florida, with scores of 1-0, 6-1 and 2-1.

NC State is having more success than its opponent this season. The Wolfpack is currently 28-18 overall and 5-13 in conference play. Despite having a better season than ECU so far, the Wolfpack are on a four-game losing streak right now having been swept by Georgia Tech last weekend.

Both teams will be looking to break their losing streak in today's matchup. With the added cross-state rivalry, this game should be exciting for the teams' fans.

