How to Watch East Carolina at NC State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
East Carolina is hitting the road to head to NC State for today's non-conference game.
How to Watch East Carolina at NC State in College Softball Today:
Game Date: April 20, 2022
Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network (National)
Live stream the East Carolina at NC State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Pirates will be heading into today's game with the goal of breaking their six-game losing streak. East Carolina is currently 19-24 on the season and 2-10 in conference play. Most recently, the Pirates are coming off of back-to-back sweeps by some of their American Athletic Conference opponents.
The first sweep came from Houston. East Carolina lost those games 5-0, 6-3 and 8-0. The final game of the series was completed in six innings. Surprisingly, the Pirates fared better in their more recent series against Central Florida, with scores of 1-0, 6-1 and 2-1.
NC State is having more success than its opponent this season. The Wolfpack is currently 28-18 overall and 5-13 in conference play. Despite having a better season than ECU so far, the Wolfpack are on a four-game losing streak right now having been swept by Georgia Tech last weekend.
Both teams will be looking to break their losing streak in today's matchup. With the added cross-state rivalry, this game should be exciting for the teams' fans.
Regional restrictions may apply.