How to Watch Florida at Auburn in College Softball

The 2022 college softball season continues on Saturday with an intriguing matchup between Florida and Auburn.

With the 2022 college softball season in full effect, fans will have plenty of good matchups to watch on Saturday. From highly ranked teams facing off to simply great conference matchups, the entire day will be filled with good action. One intriguing game to watch will feature Florida hitting the road to take on Auburn.

How to Watch the Florida Gators at Auburn Tigers Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Florida Gators at Auburn Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Gators have gone 28-6 to open the season and are currently the No. 7 ranked team in the country. Florida has been dominant and certainly is not interested in stopping that today. In their last game, the Gators came up short against Auburn by a final score of 3-1.

Speaking of the Tigers, they are also a team to watch this season. Auburn has gone 29-4 and is ranked No. 17 in the nation. After winning the first game of this series, the Tigers would love to make a major statement by securing the series win over their SEC rivals.

This is going to be must-watch softball. Two top-notch and ranked SEC teams facing off is not something that you'll want to miss. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the huge win.

Regional restrictions may apply.