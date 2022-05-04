Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida at Florida State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida and Florida State will play each other today in a non-conference game in college softball in preparation for their upcoming conference tournaments.

Florida is on the road at Florida State for today's non-conference cross-state game. The Gators have an overall record of 38-13 this season and an SEC record of 13-11. The Seminoles are 35-5 overall and 23-4 in ACC play. 

Florida is coming off of a series win against LSU over the weekend where the team dropped the first game 9-1 but battled back in the second and third games with scores of 6-1 and 2-1 respectively. The Gators put up runs in the first five innings of the second game and didn't allow a run until the seventh to win the contest. The rubber match was a hard-fought game that had the two teams battling back and forth, ultimately leaving the Gators on top. 

The Seminoles are currently on a seven-game win streak. Most recently, Florida State swept No. 7 Oklahoma State in a two-game non-conference series. The first game was a thriller, going into the ninth inning before the Seminoles took the win with a score of 2-1. The rematch was also won 2-1 by Florida State. 

With each team having their conference tournaments in just two weeks, playing the best competition in preparation will be of the utmost importance. With Florida being No. 9 and Florida State being No. 3, this game will certainly be a competitive one.

