How to Watch Florida at LSU in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida will travel to take on LSU in an SEC showdown in college softball on Sunday.

With the 2022 college softball season almost over, teams are gearing up to make a run at a national championship. For teams who aren't contenders, finishing out the year strong is a priority. One game to keep an eye on today will feature Florida hitting the road to face off against LSU in an SEC showdown.

How to Watch the Florida Gators at LSU Tigers Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN2

You can stream the Florida Gators at LSU Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Gators have gone 37-13 and are without question a contender to watch. Florida could very well be a team that makes a run to a national championship. Last time out, the Gators ended up beating LSU by a final score of 6-1.

On the other side of the diamond, the Tigers are 35-22 at this point in the season. LSU has had an up-and-down year, but the roster is loaded with talent. After going 1-1 to begin this three-game series, the Tigers will look to win the series with a victory today.

This is going to be a very entertaining matchup for fans to watch. Both of these teams are very good squads and should put on a show. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

