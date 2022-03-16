Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State at Alabama in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

College softball powers battle it out Wednesday night when No. 2 Florida State travels to No. 3 Alabama for a non-conference game.

Florida State makes the trip up to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night for a huge matchup with No. 3 Alabama.

How to Watch Florida State at Alabama in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Florida State at Auburn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seminoles come into the game on a five-game winning streak and are an impressive 24-1 on the year. Their only setback was a 7-5 upset loss to Pitt a week-and-a-half ago.

Since then, they have won five in a row, including a 5-3 road win against Lipscomb on Tuesday.

The competition ramps up Wednesday, though, as they battle an Alabama team that is 22-2 on the year.

The Crimson Tide stumbled last weekend against rival LSU, as they lost the first two games against the Tigers. They bounced back with a 2-1 win in game three to avoid the sweep and then followed that up with a 5-2 road win at Southern Miss on Tuesday.

This is a huge matchup with two of the best teams in the country and should be one of the best games of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Florida State at Alabama in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17897732
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17889318
NBA

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17204632 (1)
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Hornets

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17896984
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Wizards

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and forward Georges Niang (20) guard Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during. Agree throw attempt in the fourth quarter of the game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends a drive by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte won 134-116. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) go for a loose ball during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy