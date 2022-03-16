College softball powers battle it out Wednesday night when No. 2 Florida State travels to No. 3 Alabama for a non-conference game.

Florida State makes the trip up to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night for a huge matchup with No. 3 Alabama.

How to Watch Florida State at Alabama in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Florida State at Auburn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seminoles come into the game on a five-game winning streak and are an impressive 24-1 on the year. Their only setback was a 7-5 upset loss to Pitt a week-and-a-half ago.

Since then, they have won five in a row, including a 5-3 road win against Lipscomb on Tuesday.

The competition ramps up Wednesday, though, as they battle an Alabama team that is 22-2 on the year.

The Crimson Tide stumbled last weekend against rival LSU, as they lost the first two games against the Tigers. They bounced back with a 2-1 win in game three to avoid the sweep and then followed that up with a 5-2 road win at Southern Miss on Tuesday.

This is a huge matchup with two of the best teams in the country and should be one of the best games of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.