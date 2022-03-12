Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State at Georgia Tech in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida State and Georgia Tech play the second of a three-game series on Saturday in a big ACC matchup in college softball.

Florida State has been one of the best teams in the country so far this year as it came into the weekend 20-1 with its only loss coming in an upset against Pitt last Sunday.

How to Watch Florida State at Georgia Tech in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Florida State at Georgia Tech match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seminoles had shut out the Panthers in the first two games but struggled to slow them down in the third game as they gave up runs in the first three inning and two more in the sixth to take the 7-5 loss.

Despite that loss, they are still one of the favorites to win the ACC. Saturday, they will look to stay hot and pick up another big conference win against a Georgia Tech team that came into the weekend 0-3 in the ACC.

The Yellow Jackets came into this series 15-5 overall but were swept in a three-game series last weekend to No. 13 Duke.

The Blue Devils beat them 9-1, 10-3 and 3-1 to keep Georgia Tech from winning its first conference game.

This weekend is not any easier for the Yellow Jackets as they are in the middle of a big series with No. 3 Florida State.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Florida State at Georgia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17874771
