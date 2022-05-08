Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State at NC State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida State looks to knock off NC State for a second straight time on Sunday afternoon

Florida State won its ninth straight game on Saturday when it beat NC State 3-1 in a weather-delayed game.

How to Watch Florida State at NC State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Florida State at NC State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seminoles were supposed to open the series on Friday with the Wolfpack, but the game was delayed due to weather.  It didn't slow them down as they picked up yet another win.

Game two started with Florida State taking a 2-0 lead but the game was postponed for the day and will pick up after the originally scheduled game at noon on Sunday.

Florida State is now 47-5 on the year and 17-5 in the ACC. Despite the lofty record, it is still three games back of Virginia Tech for the top spot in the conference standings.

Sunday it will look to at least keep pace as it wraps up its regular season before heading into the ACC tournament next week.

NC State, though, will look to play spoiler and pull off a couple of upsets on the favored Seminoles.

The Wolfpack had won five of six heading into this series, but they just couldn't muster much offense against the Seminoles. Sunday they will look to be better and get a win or two.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Florida State at NC State in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Softball
College Softball

