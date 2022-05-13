Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State vs. Duke in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It doesn't get much more even in the second ACC Tournament Semifinal as Florida State takes on Duke.

The semifinals keep rolling in Pittsburgh, PA for the ACC Tournament as No. 3 Florida State collides with No. 2 Duke with a chance to reach the conference finals. The ACC is absolutely on fire this year as all four participants in these semis are ranked in the top 25 nationally. Only Virginia Tech is ranked higher than Duke and Florida State. The Blue Devils are No. 9 with a 41-7 overall record and 19-3 conference record. FSU is ranked 50-5 record and a No. 3 national ranking but they are ranked lower in the tournament with a 19-5 conference record. 

How to Watch ACC Tournament Semifinal: Florida State vs. Duke in College Softball Today:

Match Date: May 13, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the ACC Tournament Semifinal: Florida State vs. Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Florida State handled its business against No. 6 Virginia in its first game of the tournament. It was a tight scoreless game until the bottom of the fourth when FSU scored two in the bottom of the frame. Two solo homers in the sixth inning put the Cavaliers away. The three Virginia runs in the seventh put a bit of a scare in the Seminoles sails but overall it was a dominating victory that should give them confidence heading into this game against the Blue Devils. 

Duke's bats exploded in its opening tournament game against No. 7 Georgia Tech winning 9-6. A five-run sixth inning gave the Blue Devils all the insurance they needed capping off a day where four players hit a homer. They did need more insurance coverage than any gecko can provide as Yellow Jackets scored all their six in the last three innings including three in the seventh. They'll need to buckle down on the mound to make it to the final as FSU presents a much tougher challenge. 

