Florida vs. LSU Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Florida vs. LSU in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida takes on LSU Saturday afternoon in the second of a three-game set with the Tigers.

Florida hits the road this weekend trying to bounce back from a three-game sweep at the hands of Arkansas last weekend.

How to Watch Florida vs. LSU in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The loss to the Razorbacks snapped a five-game winning streak for the Gators.

Florida had beaten Alabama in the last game of the series with the Crimson Tide and then swept Ole Miss two weeks ago.

The Gators came into the weekend just 11-10 in the SEC and need a series win against LSU. The Tigers will be looking to send the Gators home with a few losses. LSU has won three straight conference series and is looking to stay hot this weekend.

The Tigers took down Texas A&M, South Carolina and Georgia the last three weekends and were a game up on the Gators coming into this weekend in conference play.

These teams have drifted to the middle of the SEC and need a series win. Tune in to ESPN2 at 12 p.m. ET to catch the SEC softball action.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Florida at LSU in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
