How to Watch College Softball World Series: Florida vs. Oregon State

No. 13 Florida takes on Oregon State on Thursday in the College Softball World Series.

After both teams won their regions to qualify for the World Series, No. 13 Florida takes on Oregon State in the eight-team tournament in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Although the Gators have won all three prior matchups against the Beavers in school history, this is the first time these two teams are playing each other since the 2008 season. Currently, Florida is No. 13 in the nation, while Oregon State enters the tournament as the 37th-ranked team in the polls.

How to Watch Florida vs. Oregon State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: June 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

In their super regional matchup against Virginia Tech, the Gators won the final two contests against the Hokies to advance out of the super regionals. The Gators cruised to a 12-0, five-inning run-rule victory to advance to the College Softball World Series for the 11th time in program history.

As for Oregon State, it advanced with back-to-back wins over Stanford in the super regionals, clinching the Beavers’ first trip to the World Series since 2006 and just their second appearance in school history.

