How to Watch NCAA Tournament, Super Regional: Florida vs. Virginia Tech

The rubber match between Florida and Virginia Tech on Sunday will decide who moves on to the College World Series in college softball.

This game is a winner-take-all in the NCAA super regionals with a spot in the college world series on the line. No. 14 Florida forced a game three in this series after it beat No. 3 Virginia Tech yesterday 7-2. After a close game in the semifinals of the SEC tournament against Arkansas, this would be an even better win and upset to make it to the next round. Virginia Tech is in the same boat except it was the No. 2 seed and lost to No. 15 Clemson in the ACC tournament semis. A win here today will be vindication for both teams.

How to Watch Super Regional: Florida vs. Virginia Tech in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

The Hokies started this series in dominating fashion, shutting out the Gators 6-0. That would have deterred many teams, especially against someone much higher-ranked, but that wasn't the case for Florida at all in the second game. This was after playing the second half of game one on Saturday because it was delayed due to weather. Florida stayed locked and focused and lived to see another day.

Pitching was the story of game two as the Gators got an effective one-two punch with freshman starter Lexie Delbrey getting her first regional start and Natalie Lugo coming into relief pitching two-and-two-thirds scoreless innings. Delbrey got three scoreless innings to start and only gave up two runs.

The Gators were down 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth but scored six combined runs in the next two frames. They'll need a similar bend but don't break mentality in the circle if they are going to pull off another upset here today.

