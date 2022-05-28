How to Watch NCAA Tournament, Super Regional: Florida vs. Virginia Tech

The Gators need a win today if they want to continue on in the NCAA tournament. Virginia Tech will look to advance to the Final Four with a win.

Florida and Virginia Tech will square off today in game two of the super regional. Yesterday's game was completed this morning due to a rain delay yesterday at the end of the fourth inning.

How to Watch Super Regional: Florida vs. Virginia Tech in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream the Super Regional: Florida vs. Virginia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

At the suspension of the game, the Hokies had a 5-0 lead over the Gators after getting off to an early start. In the first inning, the Hokies put up one run and extended that lead with four runs in the second. Unfortunately for Florida, Virginia Tech was not done with scoring and the Hokies put up several more runs in the game before it was called for rain.

The Gators came in to today with a 46-16 overall record. The last time these two teams met was in 2016. The Gators won that game 8-0 and have beaten the Hokies five times out of six in their all-time history.

Let's hope today's second game brings lightning from the bats and not from the sky.

Regional restrictions may apply.