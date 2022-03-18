Skip to main content

How to Watch Fresno State at Boise State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boise State and Fresno State kick off conference play in college softball on Friday.

Fresno State is coming off of a tough loss last weekend to UCLA in which the team lost 12-0. It was part of a tournament where the Bulldogs played two games against UCLA (both were losses) and two games against CSU Bakersfield (both were wins). Sitting at 5-18 on the season, Fresno State will certainly be hoping to pick up a win and start conference play on a high note.

Boise State is currently on a three-game win streak after sweeping McNeese State last weekend. The most recent wins came in a doubleheader on Sunday. In the first game, McNeese State went up 4-0 early in the second inning, but the Broncos answered with three runs in the third. 

Alycia Flores tied the game in the fourth with a sacrifice fly and Eliyah Flores put the Broncos ahead with an RBI single in the fifth. Kelsey Hall and Serena Huchingson both solo homered in the sixth to add some insurance. Taylor Caudill pitched allowing only three hits.

With conference play beginning, both teams will be looking for a win to start off the most important part of the season on a strong foot.

Softball
College Softball

