How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Softball

On Saturday afternoon in college softball action, Georgia will hit the road to take on SEC rival Alabama.

The 2022 college softball season is in full swing and fans are starting to get an idea of just how good or bad their team will be. With that in mind, there are quite a few great games to watch on Saturday throughout the day. One of those intriguing matchups will feature Georgia hitting the road to face off against Alabama.

How to Watch the Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN2

Coming into this game, the Bulldogs have gone 30-5 to open up the season. That record has them ranked No. 18 in the nation and they will look to continue rising in the standings with another nice win today. Georgia is coming off of a nice 12-7 win over Georgia Southern in its last game.

On the other side of the field, the Crimson Tide are 29-4 coming into today's matchup. Alabama is ranked No. 4 right now and a win would help keep the team high in the rankings. Last time out, the Crimson Tide ended up beating Alabama State by a final score of 8-0.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent from top to bottom of their rosters. If you enjoy watching good softball, this will be a game for you. Make sure to tune in to see which SEC rival comes out victorious.

