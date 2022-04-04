How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Softball

Georgia and Alabama play the rubber match of a three-game series on Monday night in Tuscaloosa

Georgia had its two-game winning streak snapped on Sunday when No. 4 Alabama beat the Bulldogs 9-3.

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Georgia won game one on Saturday 5-3 by scoring three runs in the fourth and then two more in the sixth. It was a huge win for the Bulldogs, but they failed to win the series on Sunday.

They played the Crimson Tide tough again in game two, but they gave up six runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the loss. The game was tied at three going into the sixth inning but Alabama broke through to get the win.

The win for the Crimson Tide was their sixth in the last seven games and improved their record to 30-5 overall and 7-4 in the SEC.

Alabama was coming off a sweep of South Carolina last weekend, and has won two of its three conference series this year.

They also beat Kentucky but lost two of three to rival LSU in their first SEC weekend. Monday they will look to avoid the same fate against a very good Georgia team.

