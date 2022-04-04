Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia and Alabama play the rubber match of a three-game series on Monday night in Tuscaloosa

Georgia had its two-game winning streak snapped on Sunday when No. 4 Alabama beat the Bulldogs 9-3.

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Georgia at Alabama game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia won game one on Saturday 5-3 by scoring three runs in the fourth and then two more in the sixth. It was a huge win for the Bulldogs, but they failed to win the series on Sunday.

They played the Crimson Tide tough again in game two, but they gave up six runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the loss. The game was tied at three going into the sixth inning but Alabama broke through to get the win.

The win for the Crimson Tide was their sixth in the last seven games and improved their record to 30-5 overall and 7-4 in the SEC.

Alabama was coming off a sweep of South Carolina last weekend, and has won two of its three conference series this year.

They also beat Kentucky but lost two of three to rival LSU in their first SEC weekend. Monday they will look to avoid the same fate against a very good Georgia team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
4
2022

Georgia at Alabama in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 18, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his second period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Blue Jackets

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Petra Kvitova
WTA Tennis

How to Watch WTA Charleston Open First Round

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Alabama Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) looks on as defenseman Quinn Hughes (43)handles the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period at Rogers Arena. Vegas won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) controls the puck ahead of San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal scored by center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) and center Auston Matthews (34) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy