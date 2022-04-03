Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia will attempt to win the series against Alabama in college softball on Sunday.

Georgia is on the road to face Alabama for this three-game SEC series. The No. 15 Bulldogs will try to pick up another win today to take the series after snagging the win against No. 4 Alabama in a 5-3 victory yesterday. 

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Georgia at Alabama game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win yesterday put the Bulldogs at 31-5 overall on the season and 5-2 in SEC play. Georgia has now won the series opener in all three SEC series this season and its win over the Crimson Tide broke an eight-game losing streak to Alabama. The Bulldogs' eight hits spread amongst six different players allowed the team to collect five runs to walk out with a win.

Today, the Crimson Tide will likely come out looking for revenge after being beaten in their own stadium yesterday. Prior to this weekend, Alabama was 29-4 overall and 6-3 in SEC play. The Bulldogs snapped a five-game winning streak for the Crimson Tide that the team will be hungry to get back. 

Between Georgia's motivation from yesterday's win and Alabama's motivation from losing, this should be a great SEC matchup for fans to watch.

