Georgia is on the road to face Alabama for this three-game SEC series. The No. 15 Bulldogs will try to pick up another win today to take the series after snagging the win against No. 4 Alabama in a 5-3 victory yesterday.

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The win yesterday put the Bulldogs at 31-5 overall on the season and 5-2 in SEC play. Georgia has now won the series opener in all three SEC series this season and its win over the Crimson Tide broke an eight-game losing streak to Alabama. The Bulldogs' eight hits spread amongst six different players allowed the team to collect five runs to walk out with a win.

Today, the Crimson Tide will likely come out looking for revenge after being beaten in their own stadium yesterday. Prior to this weekend, Alabama was 29-4 overall and 6-3 in SEC play. The Bulldogs snapped a five-game winning streak for the Crimson Tide that the team will be hungry to get back.

Between Georgia's motivation from yesterday's win and Alabama's motivation from losing, this should be a great SEC matchup for fans to watch.

