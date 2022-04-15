Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia at Missouri in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia will try to move up to second in the SEC standings with a series win against Missouri beginning today.

Georgia and Missouri will meet this weekend for a three-game series in SEC play. Georgia is currently 33-8 overall and 7-5 in the SEC so far this season. Missouri is 24-15 overall and 4-7 in conference play. 

How to Watch Georgia at Missouri in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Georgia at Missouri game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, Georgia is coming off of a series win against No. 12 Tennessee after picking up two out of three wins. The Bulldogs took the first game 8-2, dropped the second game 11-5 and won the third game 12-4 after run-ruling the Volunteers in five innings. 

Missouri is coming off of a lost series over the weekend to Mississippi State. While Missouri was able to pick up the third win 8-5 in extra innings, dropping the first two games really hurt the Tigers in their quest to climb the SEC standings. 

With Georgia being only three wins away from second place in conference standings and Missouri only three losses away from moving down to last place, both teams should feel a bit of motivation to bring their best games to Mizzou's stadium. 

