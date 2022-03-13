Georgia takes on South Carolina for the third day in a row in college softball.

South Carolina (15-8) plays host to Georgia (22-2) on Sunday in an SEC softball contest, the third game of a three-game series between the two teams.

How to Watch Georgia at South Carolina in College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

On Friday, the Bulldogs won 8-7, using a pair of runs in the seventh inning to pull off the comeback win. Lacey Fincher led the way with two RBIs, with Fincher and Sydney Chambley each hitting home runs in the victory. South Carolina's Jordan Fabian had three RBIs thanks to a home run, while Katie Prebble hit a solo shot.

Georgia struck out 10 South Carolina batters.

Saturday's game wasn't so close, with the game being called after five innings thanks to a nine-run fifth for the Bulldogs, who won 13-4.

Chambley homered again, hitting a three-run shot in the fifth, with Sara Mosley following that up with a solo homer. South Carolina managed three runs in the second inning, but couldn't sustain that momentum as the game went on.

Madison Kerpics earned the win, striking out four in five innings.

