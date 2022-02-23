Georgia State makes the two-mile trip to Georgia Tech on Wednesday night for a midweek battle with the Yellow Jackets.

How to Watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech in College Softball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Georgia State at Georgia Tech game on fuboTV:

It will be the team's third game in two days, as the Panthers split a doubleheader with Western Carolina on Tuesday. They dropped the first game 5-1 but won the nightcap 2-1 when they scored a single run in both the sixth and seventh innings.

That win snapped a five-game losings streak and improved their record to 2-5 on the early season.

Wednesday, they will get a tough test against a Georgia Tech team that has won two straight games.

The Yellow Jackets also played on Tuesday when they took down Furman 5-0. The win came on the heels of them beating Mississippi State 4-1 on Sunday.

The win against the Bulldogs came a day after they lost to them 11-3 in six innings.

Georgia Tech is now a respectable 9-2 to start the year and is looking to get a good midweek win before it plays six games this weekend in the I-75 Tournament.

