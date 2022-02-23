Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia State plays at in-state foe Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

Georgia State makes the two-mile trip to Georgia Tech on Wednesday night for a midweek battle with the Yellow Jackets.

How to Watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech in College Softball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Georgia State at Georgia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It will be the team's third game in two days, as the Panthers split a doubleheader with Western Carolina on Tuesday. They dropped the first game 5-1 but won the nightcap 2-1 when they scored a single run in both the sixth and seventh innings.

That win snapped a five-game losings streak and improved their record to 2-5 on the early season.

Wednesday, they will get a tough test against a Georgia Tech team that has won two straight games.

The Yellow Jackets also played on Tuesday when they took down Furman 5-0. The win came on the heels of them beating Mississippi State 4-1 on Sunday.

The win against the Bulldogs came a day after they lost to them 11-3 in six innings.

Georgia Tech is now a respectable 9-2 to start the year and is looking to get a good midweek win before it plays six games this weekend in the I-75 Tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Georgia State at Georgia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

virginia-duke
SI Guide

Duke, Virginia Face Off in Coach K’s Last Trip to Charlottesville

By Kevin Sweeney
5 minutes ago
Soccer

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
georgia tech softball
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech in College Softball

By Adam Childs
5 minutes ago
imago1010026645h
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Atlético de Madrid vs. Manchester United

By Christine Brown
35 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Air Force vs San Jose State

By Steve Benko
1 hour ago
USATSI_9316878
Lacrosse

How to Watch Brown vs. North Carolina

By Quinn Roberts
2 hours ago
USATSI_17437054
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Windy City Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas
2 hours ago
Ajax
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Champions League: Benfica vs. Ajax

By Tom Sunderland
5 hours ago
Feb 11, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV vs Nevada

By Adam Childs
16 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy