How to Watch Georgia Tech at Clemson in College Softball

On Saturday afternoon in college softball action, Georgia Tech will travel to take on Clemson.

There will be plenty of great college softball action for fans to watch throughout the day on Saturday. With that in mind, fans should get an idea of which games they want to watch now. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on will feature Georgia Tech traveling to take on Clemson.

How to Watch the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Live stream the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to today's game, the Yellow Jackets have gone 36-13 and have looked the part of a championship contender. Georgia Tech is certainly a team that will be in the mix at the end of the year. Last time out, the Yellow Jackets ended up losing to Clemson by a final score of 4-1 and would like some revenge.

On the other side of the field, the Tigers are 35-14 and are also a top-notch contender. Clemson is just behind Georgia Tech in the standings at this point in time. After beating the Yellow Jackets yesterday, the Tigers would love to make a statement this afternoon.

This is going to be must-watch softball between two teams capable of competing for a championship. It also features a game with two teams battling for seeding purposes. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.