How to Watch Georgia Tech at Louisville in College Softball

Georgia Tech and Louisville play the second game a three-game series when they battle on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Tech came into the weekend series with ACC rival Louisville looking for its first conference win.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Louisville in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Georgia Tech at Louisville game on fuboTV

The Yellow Jackets had a tough first two weekends in conference play as they were swept by No. 13 Duke and No. 3 Florida State.

They were outmatched by Duke, but they did play the Seminoles tough. The Yellow Jackets lost the second game in 12 innings and then lost by just a single run in the finale.

They did bounce back from the three losses to Florida State with a big 12-3 win against No. 16 Georgia on Tuesday and are looking to bring that same energy this weekend against a Louisville team playing its first conference series of the year.

The Cardinals come into the weekend on an eight-game winning streak, but the competition has not been very tough.

None of the wins are against ranked teams and are games they needed to win.

They do own a win against No. 10 Arkansas but also lost to them twice and lost two other games against ranked teams.

This weekend they are trying to show that they are as good as their run indicates and pick up a big opening series win in the ACC.

