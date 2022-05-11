How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. NC State in College Softball

Georgia Tech and NC State battle in the first round of the ACC softball tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

The ACC softball tournament gets underway on Wednesday with two first-round games being played at Vartabedian Field in Pittsburgh.

How to Watch ACC Tournament: Georgia Tech vs NC State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

In the second game of the day, No. 7 Georgia Tech takes on No. 10 NC State with a chance to take on No. 2 Duke on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Georgia Tech heads into the tournament on a three-game losing streak after it was swept by Clemson to end its regular season a week and a half ago.

The losses to the Tigers snapped a nine-game winning streak, which included a three-game sweep of NC State in the middle of April.

The Yellow Jackets dominated the series with the Wolfpack as they gave up just two total runs in getting the three wins.

Wednesday, they will look to do it again and advance to the quarterfinals against the Blue Devils.

NC State, though, will be looking to get some revenge on those losses and knock the Yellow Jackets out of the tournament.

The Wolfpack will have to snap a four-game ACC losing streak to get the win after they dropped three straight to Florida State over the weekend after losing their finale to Boston College three weeks ago.

