How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. NC State in College Softball

Skip to main content

How to Watch ACC Tournament: Georgia Tech vs NC State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia Tech and NC State battle in the first round of the ACC softball tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

The ACC softball tournament gets underway on Wednesday with two first-round games being played at Vartabedian Field in Pittsburgh.

How to Watch ACC Tournament: Georgia Tech vs NC State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the ACC Tournament: Georgia Tech vs NC State in College Softball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the second game of the day, No. 7 Georgia Tech takes on No. 10 NC State with a chance to take on No. 2 Duke on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Georgia Tech heads into the tournament on a three-game losing streak after it was swept by Clemson to end its regular season a week and a half ago.

The losses to the Tigers snapped a nine-game winning streak, which included a three-game sweep of NC State in the middle of April.

The Yellow Jackets dominated the series with the Wolfpack as they gave up just two total runs in getting the three wins.

Wednesday, they will look to do it again and advance to the quarterfinals against the Blue Devils.

NC State, though, will be looking to get some revenge on those losses and knock the Yellow Jackets out of the tournament.

The Wolfpack will have to snap a four-game ACC losing streak to get the win after they dropped three straight to Florida State over the weekend after losing their finale to Boston College three weeks ago.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Georgia Tech vs. NC State

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18242992
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Giants

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
USATSI_18243085
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Mariners

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
imago0040195618h
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. NC State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Soccer

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
imago1011895850h
Premier League

How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City

By Brandon Rush16 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Nantes vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
imago1011080980h
Supercoppa Italiana

How to Watch Juventus vs. Inter Milan

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
imago1011855446h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Nantes vs. Rennes in Canada

By Rafael Urbina36 minutes ago
imago1011900705h
Premier League

How to Watch Watford vs. Everton

By Brandon Rush51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy