How to Watch the NCAA Regional: Georgia vs Liberty in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia takes on Liberty in the first game of the Durham regional of the NCAA softball tournament on Friday.

Georgia earned the No. 2 seed in the Durham regional and will battle Liberty in the first game on Friday afternoon.

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the NCAA Regional: Georgia vs Liberty in College Softball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs finished the regular season 40-16 but went just 12-12 in the loaded SEC conference.

Georgia got into the tournament despite losing their last three games, all of which were against Ole Miss. The Bulldogs lost the last two games of the regular season to lose the series to the Rebels and then got beat again in the SEC tournament 9-5.

Friday, they will look to put that behind them as they try to avoid being upset by Liberty in the first game of the regional.

Liberty qualified for the tournament by dominating the ASUN this year. The Flames went 23-1 in conference play and then swept through the conference tournament beating North Alabama 6-4 and then North Florida twice to get the title.

Friday, they will look to stay hot and get a big first-round win against a good Georgia team.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

Georgia vs. Liberty

TV CHANNEL: ESPNU
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
College Softball

How to Watch the NCAA Regional: Georgia vs Liberty in College Softball

