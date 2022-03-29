On Tuesday in college softball action, Harvard will hit the road to face Boston College.

The 2022 college softball season is in full swing and there are plenty of great matchups on the schedule this week. Looking at the slate of games for Tuesday, one of those will feature Harvard hitting the road to face Boston College.

How to Watch Harvard at Boston College in College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Harvard has had a tough start to the year. The Crimson are just 9-13 coming into this game and need to string a few wins together. In their last game, the Crimson are coming off of a rough 5-1 loss against Princeton.

On the other side of this matchup, the Eagles are 14-14 this season and are in a better position than Harvard. They still need to put a few wins together though too. Last time out, the Eagles ended up losing to Virginia by a final score of 6-5.

This should be an entertaining game to watch between two very hungry programs. Both teams need wins in bunches to work their way back up in the standings.

